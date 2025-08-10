Harbin was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Anthony Murphy of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Harbin has posted a 3.66 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 19.2 innings in 14 appearances with Double-A Altoona this season. The right-hander boasts a fastball that can reach triple-digits, and if he can further develop his control, there's no reason why Harbin couldn't be a valuable member of the Pirates' bullpen down the road.