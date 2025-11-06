The Pirates selected Harbin's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Harbin began 2025 at High-A Greensboro but managed to reach Triple-A Indianapolis by season's end, and he'll now begin the offseason by securing a place on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster. The 24-year-old righty figures to have an outside chance to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster, but considering he gave up 17 earned runs in just 13.1 innings at Indianapolis, the team may look to get him more reps in Triple-A before letting him make his MLB debut.