Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that Harbin has been diagnosed with a lat injury and will be shut down from throwing for six weeks before being re-evaluated, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harbin suffered an injury to his teres major muscle early in camp and won't have the chance to compete for a spot in the Pirates' Opening Day bullpen this spring. The Pirates added the 24-year-old right-hander to the 40-man roster over the winter after he turned in a 4.69 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 92:46 K:BB in 63.1 innings between three minor-league levels in 2025. Expect Harbin to be optioned to minor-league camp in the coming weeks before opening the season on Triple-A Indianapolis' injured list.