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Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Sunday that O'Hearn's quadriceps strain is "moderate" and is likely to sideline him around four weeks, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

The 32-year-old sustained the injury during Saturday's contest and is now poised to be sidelined into mid-June. It's a tough break for O'Hearn, who has been enjoying a strong season as a everyday player with seven homers, 29 RBI, 27 runs and a .289/.368/.459 slash line through 44 games.

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