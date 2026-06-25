Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Four hits, three doubles in win

O'Hearn went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

It was a huge night at the plate for O'Hearn, who'd gone just 1-for-16 over four games prior to Wednesday. He extended Pittsburgh's lead to 7-1 with a two-run double in the seventh inning before driving in a third run with his third double of the contest in the eighth. Overall, O'Hearn is slashing .285/5.342/.467 with 11 homers, 44 RBI and 35 runs scored through 266 plate appearances this season.