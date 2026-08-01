Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn: Helped off field

O'Hearn was removed from Friday's game against the Reds with an apparent quad injury, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

O'Hearn was grabbing at his left quad while attempting to beat out a groundball in the ninth inning, and he had to be helped off the field by the Pirates' training staff. He'll presumably be sent in for imaging, and the team could provide an update on his health in the near future. If he ends up needing to miss additional time, Jacob Gonzalez would presumably shift to first base, opening up shortstop for Jared Triolo.