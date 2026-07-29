Pirates' Seth Hernandez: Could be done for season

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Hernandez is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks while recovering from a left oblique strain, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Given the recovery timeline laid out by Tomczyk, Hernandez's 2026 campaign is most likely over, as High-A Greensboro will wrap up its season Sept. 6. After the 20-year-old right-hander totaled 74 innings between his 18 starts at High-A and Single-A Bradenton, he may have been a shutdown candidate at some point in August if the injury hadn't intervened. The oblique strain shouldn't dramatically affect Hernandez's offseason training program nor his standing as one of the top pitching prospects in the minors heading into 2027. Hernandez overwhelmed Florida State League and South Atlantic League hitters with his power arsenal during his first season in the pro ranks, racking up 118 strikeouts while pitching to a 2.43 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.