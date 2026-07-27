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Pirates' Seth Hernandez: Lands on IL at High-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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High-A Greensboro placed Hernandez on its 7-day injured list Saturday due a left oblique discomfort, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez's most recent appearance with Greensboro came Friday, when he logged three shutout innings with five strikeouts. The Pirates haven't provided an update on the severity of the young right-hander's injury, making it difficult to project whether he'll pitch again in 2026. Hernandez has put together a dominant first season in the professional ranks, collecting a 2.43 ERA and 118:31 K:BB over 74 innings between Greensboro and Single-A Bradenton.

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