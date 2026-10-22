Hernandez (oblique) said Thursday that he feels 100 percent healthy and has since the first or second week of September, Aiden Stepansky of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez suffered a left oblique strain at High-A Greensboro in late July and was eventually shut down for the season. However, he will not be under any restrictions when it comes to his offseason throwing program. Hernandez cemented himself as one of the game's top pitching prospects in 2026, posting a 2.43 ERA and 118:31 K:BB over 74 innings between Greensboro and Single-A Bradenton. The 20-year-old also noted Thursday that his goal is to reach the majors in 2027, though that looks like a long shot.