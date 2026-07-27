Pirates' Shawn Ross: Sent back to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Ross to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

After receiving his first big-league call-up Friday when Rafael Flores (concussion) landed on the 7-day injured list, Ross will head back to Triple-A three days later with Pittsburgh getting another catcher in Endy Rodriguez (glute) back from the 10-day IL. Ross was able to make an impact at the dish in his short time in the majors, going 1-for-5 with a two-run home run over two games.