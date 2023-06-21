Johnson is hitting .355 with five home runs and more walks (10) than strikeouts (eight) in his last nine games for Single-A Bradenton.

Strikeouts were a big issue for Johnson earlier in the year, so it's encouraging to see him dialed in at the plate. He now leads the Florida State League with a .425 OBP and ranks second with a 149 wRC+. Johnson has 10 errors in 31 games at second base this year, and he has only made five starts at shortstop.