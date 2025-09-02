Triple-A Indianapolis placed Harrington on its 7-day injured list Friday due to an unspecified injury.

Indianapolis had previously shelved Harrington on Aug. 10 due to an unspecified injury, and though he was activated Thursday, he made it through just one inning during his start against Buffalo before landing back on the IL a day later. The Pirates haven't shed light on the nature of Harrington's latest setback, but given the timing of the injury, the right-hander could be hard-pressed to pitch again in 2025.