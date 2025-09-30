Harrington missed the final few weeks of the season for Triple-A Indianapolis due to a right groin injury, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

It's the same injury that caused Harrington to go on the 7-day injured list Aug. 10, as he threw one inning Aug. 28 and aggravated the injury and had to exit the start early before being shut down for the season. Harrington, who was in the mix for a rotation spot during spring training, had poor overall results in the majors (15 earned runs in 8.2 innings) and minors (5.34 ERA at Triple-A) while tallying 104.2 total frames across the two levels. He shouldn't have any restrictions in spring training but will face an uphill battle in camp to make the big-league roster.