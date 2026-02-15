Harrington (groin) tossed a bullpen session Sunday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrington didn't pitch after Aug. 28 last season after aggravating a right groin injury, but the 24-year-old righty seemingly had a healthy offseason and is good to go for spring training. He reached the majors for the first time in 2025 but labored over his three appearances (one start) for the Pirates, giving up 15 earned runs on 18 hits and seven walks across 8.2 innings. Harrington will get the chance to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot with the big club in spring training, but unless multiple injuries test the Pirates' starting pitching depth during camp, he's likely to begin the season at Triple-A Indianapolis.