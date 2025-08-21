Pham went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Pham accounted for all of Pittsburgh's offense with a two-run double in the first inning. After a hot stretch in the middle of the summer, he's slowed since the start of August, hitting only .218 with a pair of home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored across 16 games. Pham remains the Pirates' primary left fielder, though the team could choose to shift playing time to younger options down the stretch.