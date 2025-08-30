Pham went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a run scored during the Pirates' 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Pham got the Pirates on the board in the sixth inning with a double to center field that plated two, and he was brought home one batter later on an Andrew McCutchen RBI double. Pham has recorded at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, and over that span he has gone 9-for-28 (.321) with one steal, two home runs and nine RBI.