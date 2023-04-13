Velasquez (ankle) is listed as the Pirates' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Just as Pirates general manager Ben Cherington suggested over the weekend would be the case, Velasquez won't have to miss a turn through the rotation despite tweaking his left ankle in his most recent start Saturday versus the White Sox. While he doesn't look as though he'll be limited in any capacity Thursday, Velasquez still represents an untrustworthy streaming option. He's taken losses in both of his first two starts of 2023 while logging a 9.82 ERA and 2.18 WHIP across 7.1 innings.