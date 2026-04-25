Cubs' Vince Velasquez: Contract selected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs selected Velasquez's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
Velasquez signed a minors deal with Chicago in the offseason and has since posted a 3.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 17 innings at Iowa. The 33-year-old will now return to the majors for the first time since 2023 to round out the Cubs' bullpen following Caleb Thielbar's (hamstring) move to the injured list.
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