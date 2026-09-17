Dotel will serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Dotel will be making his second start of the season, but he's likely to be in line for a limited workload. He retired two batters out of the bullpen just two days earlier and hasn't covered more than three innings in any appearance in the majors or minors since May 10. Khristian Curtis will be available on six days' rest to pitch out of the bullpen and could be called upon to cover multiple frames once Dotel exits the contest.