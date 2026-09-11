Dotel is slated to start Friday's game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Dominic Campbell of SI.com reports.

Stepping into the rotation spot vacated by the injured Braxton Ashcraft (arm), Dotel will likely operate as more of an opener Friday rather than a traditional starter. Dotel will be taking the hill on two days' rest and hasn't covered more three innings in any appearance in the majors or minors since the All-Star break, so he's unlikely to work more than once through the batting order. Khristian Curtis and Antwone Kelly are both well-rested arms capable of covering multiple frames out of the bullpen once Dotel's day is done.