The Pirates selected Ramirez's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday

Ramirez will get his first taste of MLB action this season, being called up after re-signing a minor-league contract with Pittsburgh on July 6. The 30-year-old logged a 3.07 ERA and a 39:11 K:BB across 29.1 innings with Indianapolis this season. Jared Triolo was optioned to Triple-A and Matt Gorski was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.