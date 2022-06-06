Thompson (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks over five scoreless frames Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over Arizona.

Thompson didn't face much danger in Sunday's victory and he never allowed a runner to get past second base. He's now given up two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, posting a strong 2.12 ERA with a 22:7 K:BB during that stretch. The 28-year-old is now sporting a 4.60 ERA while winning three of his last four decisions. Thompson is projected to start in Atlanta next week.