Lantigua cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency.

Lantigua spent a brief period of time with the Phillies in 2025 but never appeared in an MLB game. He played in 125 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, however, where he slashed .231/.357/.331 with seven homers, 57 RBI, 82 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. The 27-year-old has yet to make his big-league debut and will likely have to settle for another minor-league deal in free agency.