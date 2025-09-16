Lantigua had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Lantigua will join the major-league roster after posting a .233 average with seven home runs, 57 RBI, 82 runs scored and 17 stolen bases over 124 contests with Lehigh Valley this year. He'll replace Edmundo Sosa (groin) with the Phillies after Sosa was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, while Brewer Hicklen was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Lantigua.