Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Garcia has four homers, three doubles and six RBI over nine games since he returned from a knee injury. He provided the Rangers' early offense Wednesday, opening the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning before hitting a solo shot two frames later. The outfielder is up to 38 long balls, 106 RBI, 106 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 29 doubles and a .245/.326/.508 slash line through 144 contests overall.