Garcia will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Garcia was held out of the lineup for each of the previous four contests as he battled through a slump, but he entered Tuesday's 5-1 loss as a pinch hitter and is back in the lineup Wednesday. The 32-year-old is slashing only .211/.258/.372 for Texas this season and could be at risk of losing out on playing time in the outfield to rookie Alejandro Osuna if he's unable to turn things around.