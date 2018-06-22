Rangers' Alex Speas: Set for Tommy John surgery
Speas is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Speas last pitched for Low-A Hickory on June 11 and had a 2.20 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 49 strikeouts across 28.2 innings this season. The 20-year-old had yet to resolve his command issues having issued 21 walks in 2018, but is now likely to be sidelined for most if not all of the 2019 season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...