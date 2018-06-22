Speas is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Monday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

Speas last pitched for Low-A Hickory on June 11 and had a 2.20 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 49 strikeouts across 28.2 innings this season. The 20-year-old had yet to resolve his command issues having issued 21 walks in 2018, but is now likely to be sidelined for most if not all of the 2019 season.

Our Latest Stories