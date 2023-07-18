Chapman (5-2) picked up the win over Tampa Bay on Monday. He struck out the side in the ninth inning.

Chapman was the pitcher of record when the Rangers walked off the Rays in the bottom of the inning. It was his first victory in a Texas uniform, and the left-hander remained unblemished for his new club. Chapman, who was recently named a co-closer with Will Smith, has not allowed a run or a walk while striking out 10 over six appearances since coming over from Kansas City.