Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that Chapman and Will Smith will share closer duties based on which hitters are due up, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The comments came after Chapman picked up his first save since joining the Rangers on Saturday versus the Guardians, striking out two while allowing one hit in a scoreless frame. Smith tossed 1.2 scoreless innings before Chapman in the game. The latter is having a terrific season and hasn't done anything recent to lose his job, but Chapman has had an even better year and is arguably a better choice at closer for the American League West leaders. For now, the two left-handers will share the gig.