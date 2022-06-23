Miller started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

Miller filled in for Mitch Garver, who was given a rest day after coming off the injured list Tuesday. Josh H. Smith started in left field while Ezequiel Duran served at third base, the two positions at which Miller has played the most in 2022. With the Rangers signaling a youth movement, Miller's opportunities may dwindle going forward. The one thing in his favor is clutch hitting. The veteran ranks fifth on the team with 27 RBI and has a .931 OPS with runners in scoring position.