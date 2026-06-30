Rangers' Brandon Nimmo: May require IL stint

Nimmo has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nimmo appeared to suffer the shoulder injury during Sunday's series finale against Toronto after colliding with the outfield wall on a catch to seal the victory, and he was held out of Monday's starting nine while undergoing further tests. Manager Skip Schumaker stated that a trip to the injured list is a possibility at this point, though the team won't make a final decision until sending Nimmo for more imaging Tuesday.