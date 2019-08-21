Burke allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four over six scoreless inning in a no-decision Tuesday against the Angels.

Burke was called up from Triple-A Nashville to make his debut in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader. The rookie left-hander had one tense moment in the sixth inning when he faced Albert Pujols with two men on and two out, but Burke retired him on a flyball to maintain the status quo. Burke is expected to remain in the rotation and is next expected to start Sunday on the road against the White Sox.