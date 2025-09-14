default-cbs-image
Martin was removed in the eighth inning from Saturday's game with an issue in his right hand, MLB.com reports. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings before leaving the 3-2 win over the Mets.

Martin felt a tingling sensation in his right hand and was seen shaking it as he departed the field. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said following the game that the issue not considered serious.

