Rangers' Chris Martin: Removed with hand issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin was removed in the eighth inning from Saturday's game with an issue in his right hand, MLB.com reports. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings before leaving the 3-2 win over the Mets.
Martin felt a tingling sensation in his right hand and was seen shaking it as he departed the field. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said following the game that the issue not considered serious.
