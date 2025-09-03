Freeman will start at second base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Freeman will draw his third consecutive start at the keystone and appears to have at least temporarily emerged as the Rangers' preferred option at the position over Ezequiel Duran, with Josh Smith having shifted over from second base to cover shortstop in the absence of Corey Seager (appendectomy). Since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 17, Freeman is slashing .250/.282/.444 with two home runs, one double, two walks, six RBI and five runs over 12 games.