Rangers' Cody Freeman: Claiming third straight start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman will start at second base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Freeman will draw his third consecutive start at the keystone and appears to have at least temporarily emerged as the Rangers' preferred option at the position over Ezequiel Duran, with Josh Smith having shifted over from second base to cover shortstop in the absence of Corey Seager (appendectomy). Since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 17, Freeman is slashing .250/.282/.444 with two home runs, one double, two walks, six RBI and five runs over 12 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Swats second homer•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Losing work to Jung at 3B•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Clubs first major-league homer•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Poaching starts from Jung at 3B•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Recalled, drawing start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Cody Freeman: Optioned to Triple-A•