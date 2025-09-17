Freeman started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a steal and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Houston.

Freeman was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the series opener Monday. He had started seven consecutive games prior to Monday. The stolen base was his first and the homer his third of the season. Freeman is slashing .229/.253/.386 over 27 contests and should continue to get opportunities with Marcus Semien (foot) on the shelf.