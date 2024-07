The Rangers optioned Robert to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

After covering three innings across two relief appearances Friday and Sunday, Robert will be swapped out of the Texas bullpen in favor of a fresh arm in right-hander Gerson Garabito, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. During his first stint in the majors, Roberts gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings.