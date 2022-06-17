Santana (3-2) struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning, picking up the win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Santana continues to shine out of the bullpen; the right-hander has allowed just one earned run over the last 16.2 innings across 15 appearances. During that stretch, he's racked up three wins, one save, five holds, 14 strikeouts and three walks. Santana's ERA stands as 1.40 through 25.2 innings, and the concerning FIP (3.37) and xERA (2.83) figures he had a month ago have been lowered considerably to 2.51 and 2.46.