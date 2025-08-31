Moore went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.

Moore didn't start Saturday, but he came in off the bench as a pinch hitter. His blast came in his second at-bat, as he took Osvaldo Bido deep in the ninth inning. Moore is an option to provide coverage all around an ailing infield -- the Rangers are missing Marcus Semien (foot), Corey Seager (appendectomy) and Jake Burger (wrist) among their usual starters. Moore will likely get most of his starts versus left-handed pitchers, but his defensive versatility will make him a frequent late-game replacement. Between Texas and Seattle, he has a .199/.267/.378 slash line with 10 homers, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 217 plate appearances.