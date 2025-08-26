The Rangers signed Moore to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Moore was released by the Mariners on Sunday and has latched on with a fellow American League West foe. The 33-year-old has slashed just .193/.263/.359 with a 35.7 percent strikeout rate over 213 plate appearances this season, but his versatility is attractive in a reserve role. The Rangers could give Moore another chance in the majors sooner rather than later.