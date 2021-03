White went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Brewers.

White started Saturday's game in right field, but he can play any outfield spot and is making a push to usurp center field from Leody Taveras. He has four hits, including a triple and home run, over his last 10 at-bats. Taveras has already been removed from the mix as the leadoff hitter and now has White aiming for his starting job.