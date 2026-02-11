Rangers' Emiliano Teodo: Behind schedule with back issue
Teodo will be about 2-to-3 weeks behind schedule in spring training after dealing with a back injury last season, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Teodo missed more than two months of action during the middle of the 2025 minor-league season because of a back problem. He finished the season healthy, but the Rangers don't want to push him early on in camp. Teodo made a full-time move to a relief role in 2025, posting a 9.00 ERA and 23:17 K:BB over 18 innings during his time with Triple-A Round Rock.
