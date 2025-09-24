Teodo hasn't allowed a run while striking out 14 and allowing eight baserunners over his last 10.2 innings (10 appearances) in the upper minors.

The hard-throwing right-handed reliever has had an eventful age-24 campaign -- his first as a pure reliever after being developed as a starter his first four seasons. Teodo opened the year at Triple-A Round Rock and had a brutal three-game stretch in mid-April where he gave up 10 runs in 4.1 innings before landing on the injured list with shoulder fatigue. He was activated May 13 but then landed on the shelf again three weeks later with an undisclosed injury. He was assigned to Double-A Frisco once healthy in mid-August, and was promoted to Triple-A on Sept. 16, and he has continued his scoreless streak across two appearances. Given how hard Teodo throws and his long-standing control issues, he is a volatile dynasty asset, but he's still young enough to potentially figure into the Rangers' late-inning plans in a year or two.