Carter won't be available for Monday's game against the Orioles while he tends to a personal matter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles are starting left-hander Trevor Rogers in the series opener, so the left-handed-hitting Carter likely would have been out of the lineup even if he was with the team. The Rangers haven't indicated whether Carter will rejoin the team Tuesday. Michael Helman will get the nod in center field Monday.