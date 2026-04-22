Carter went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single during Texas' 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Carter put the Rangers on the board in the second inning with an RBI single to right field. However, his biggest impact in Tuesday's game came in the fifth, when he scaled the fence in center field to rob Oneil Cruz of a three-run home run, which would have given the Pirates a 4-2 lead. Carter has logged one RBI in each of his last three games but has struggled at the plate this season, slashing .197/.333/.348 with three steals, two home runs, seven RBI and a 14:18 BB:K in 83 plate appearances.