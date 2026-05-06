Duran started at second base for the injured Josh Smith (glute) and went 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.

Duran, a versatile fill-in at various positions, should see regular turns at second base with Smith landing on the 10-day injured list. Even before the injury, Duran had eaten into Smith's hold on the second base. The Rangers also called up Justin Foscue to help at second base, but Duran is likely the preferred option, having slashed .301/.370/.452 with eight extra-base hits, three steals, nine RBI and 11 runs over 82 plate appearances.