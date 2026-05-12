Duran started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 1-0 loss to Arizona.

Duran started for the 11th consecutive game with eight of those coming at second base. He's making a strong case to retain a regular spot in the starting nine, having gone 12-for-38 (.316) with five extra-base hits (one home run), five RBI, one steal and six runs scored during that 11-game run. He'd already stolen playing time at the keystone before Josh Smith (glute) landed on the 10-day injured list and has been the primary fill-in since. Smith, who is eligible to come off the IL on Thursday, came down with a case of wrist inflammation in the midst of his ramp up, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, and will have a potential return delayed.