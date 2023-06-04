Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners while managing some "tightness," but his absence appears to be mostly precautionary, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers haven't clarified whether Duran's tightness is related to the mild right oblique discomfort that briefly kept him on the injured list until he was activated Saturday. He picked up a start in left field in Saturday's 16-6 win, going 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs before he was lifted from the game in the top of the seventh inning with Texas leading by seven runs. Duran should still be viewed as day-to-day, but he appears likely to be back in the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Cardinals.