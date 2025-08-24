default-cbs-image
Duran will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Duran will stay in the lineup for the third game in a row after he drew starts at second base and first base in the first two contests of the series while going 2-for-8 with two doubles and three RBI. With Marcus Semien (foot) landing on the injured list Saturday, Duran could temporarily emerge as the Rangers' primary option at the keystone.

