Duran will fill in at third base for Josh Jung (calf) who is expected to miss multiple weeks, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers said Jung will miss a minimum of two-to-three weeks and evaluate him during that time period, although the team expects him to be ready by Opening Day. In the meantime, Duran, who was already expected to get reps at shortstop due to Corey Seager's groin injury, will slide to the hot corner for the start of the Cactus League. That means there will be a lot of Duran and Josh Smith on the left side of the infield this spring, but both Jung and Seager are expected to be ready to go for the regular season.