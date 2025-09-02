Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Sitting again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
It's the second straight game on the bench for Duran, who started the three previous contests. Cody Freeman is receiving another start at second base while batting sixth.
